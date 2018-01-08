The Uttar Pradesh Police on Sunday arrested two people in Mughalsarai for allegedly stealing two cows.

The police arrested the duo after an angry mob beat them up in the town’s Subhash Nagar area. Residents caught them as they were fleeing after a stealing a cow and a calf, ANI reported.

Chandauli Superintendent of Police SK Singh said they have registered a case of theft against the two men and ordered an investigation into the incident. “As far as the thrashing is concerned, action will be taken,” Singh added.