A fire broke out at the Baba Raghav Das Medical College and Hospital in Uttar Pradesh’s Gorakhpur city early on Monday, The Times of India reported. The blaze is believed to have destroyed the principal’s office.

Three fire tenders were sent to the spot to control the flames.

It was at this hospital that more than 60 children died in a week in August 2017. Later that month, the Allahabad High Court directed the Uttar Pradesh State Legal Services Authority to send its representatives to the facility and file a report on what caused the deaths.

The children died allegedly because of lack of oxygen supply at the medical facility.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Adityanath had been elected to Parliament from Gorakhpur for five consecutive terms since 1998. He is also the head priest of the Gorakhnath Math.