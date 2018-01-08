Legislators of the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam walked out of the Tamil Nadu Assembly on Monday, reiterating their claim that the state government was in minority in the House and must undergo a floor test, ANI reported. The MLAs also disrupted Governor Banwarilal Purohit’s first address to the Assembly.

Speaker P Dhanapal had disqualified 18 MLAs of the ruling All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam in September, after they backed ousted party leader TTV Dinakaran. The Madras High Court later extended a stay on the floor test in the Assembly until further orders.

DMK Working President MK Stalin (pictured above), who is the leader of the Opposition, interrupted Purohit just after he started speaking. He continued to speak despite the governor’s request to him to stop. Soon, other MLAs of his party shouted slogans demanding that Stalin be allowed to speak. After some time, Stalin and his party members walked out, and Purohit continued his address.

MLAs of the Congress and the Indian Union Muslim League also walked out with the DMK legislators.