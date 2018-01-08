Jammu and Kashmir: Security forces kill one suspected militant in ongoing gunfight at Budgam
Security forces gunned down one suspected militant during an ongoing encounter in Jammu and Kashmir’s Budgam district on Monday, ANI reported. Officials have not yet shared any information about the identity of the deceased.
The incident followed a cordon and search operation in the area after officials received intelligence inputs about the presence of militants. Officials are searching for two more militants, Greater Kashmir reported.
