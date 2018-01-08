The Indian benchmark indices closed at an all-time high on Monday on strong gains in pharmaceutical, IT and banking stocks. A surge in all other major Asian markets also helped Indian indices finish higher.

The Bombay Stock Exchange Sensex rose 198.94 points (0.58%) to close at 34,352.79. The National Stock Exchange Nifty breached the 10,600 mark, ending 64.75 points (0.61%) higher at 10,623.60.

Coal India was the biggest gainer on both the indices on Monday. The other major gainers on the Sensex were Infosys, Sun Pharma, Larsen and Hero Motocorp. On the Nifty, apart from Coal India, the top stocks were Lupin, Infosys, Sun Pharma and Indiabulls Housing Finance.

Bharti Airtel and Oil and Natural Gas Corporation were the top two losers on both indices. On the Sensex, other stocks which declined the most were State Bank of India, Tata Steel and Adani Ports. On the Nifty, these were Power Grid Corporation, Asian Paints and Tata Steel.

All other major Asian markets closed higher. Japan’s Nikkei 225 surged over 208 points, the Shanghai SE Composite Index 17.73 points, the Hong Kong Hang Seng nearly 85 points and the Taiwan index nearly 36 points.

The Indian rupee was trading two paise lower to the United States dollar at 63.53 at 4.16 pm.