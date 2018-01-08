The Central Bureau of Investigation on Monday sought three months’ time to investigate the suicide of Karnataka Deputy Superintendent of Police MK Ganapathy, ANI reported. The police officer was found hanging from a ceiling fan at a lodge in Madikeri, Kodagu district, in July 2016.

In September 2017, the Supreme Court had ordered the CBI to investigate the suicide case, observing that there were “startling facts” that needed to be looked at fairly. The bench had asked the agency to submit a report within three months.

Hours before he committed suicide, Ganapathy had accused senior police officers, Karnataka Minister for Development and Town Planning KJ George and his son of harassing him. In an interview to a local TV channel, the 51-year-old had said that if anything happened to him, the Congress minister, Lokayukta Inspector General of Police Pranab Mohanty and Additional Deputy General of Police (Intelligence) AM Prasad would be responsible.

In October 2017, the CBI named George the first accused in the FIR. Mohanty and Prasad too were named as accused.