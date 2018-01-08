The Delhi government on Monday told the National Green Tribunal that no trees would be cut in Pragati Maidan exhibition ground without prior permission from competent authorities for carrying out redevelopment work, PTI reported. The India Trade Promotion Organisation has proposed to transform Pragati Maidan into a world-class convention centre.

The green tribunal was hearing a petition filed by the National Sports Club of India, claiming that the Delhi government was cutting trees recklessly for redevelopment work.

“The counsel appearing for the Delhi government submits that there shall be no tree cutting in the said area without the permission granted by the tree officer of South Division, Tughlakabad, New Delhi,” the bench headed by NGT Acting Chairperson Justice UD Salvi said.

The proposed plan also includes a six-lane divided tunnel connecting Mathura Road and Ring Road across Pragati Maidan to ease the traffic around the area. This will also make Mathura Road signal free through U-turns and subways for better access to the complex, PTI reported. The convention centre will have a basement parking area for 4,800 vehicles.