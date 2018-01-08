The government on Monday told the Supreme Court it would set up a panel to frame rules for playing the national anthem in theatres and public places, The Indian Express reported.

The Centre, in an affidavit, told the court that until the inter-ministerial committee frames these guidelines, the Supreme Court’s November 2016 order that made it compulsory for movie halls to play the anthem should stay in force, News18 reported.

The Centre’s response comes months after the Supreme Court asked it to decide if it should be compulsory for the national anthem to be played in theatres. The court wanted the government’s decision by January 2018.

During the hearing in October 2017, Justice DY Chandrachud had criticised the government for supporting the previous order, saying, “Next, you will want people to stop wearing t-shirts and shorts to cinema halls, calling it disrespect to the national anthem.” “Where will this moral policing stop?” Chandrachud had said then, adding that people go to movie halls for “undiluted entertainment”.

The court will hear the matter again on Tuesday.