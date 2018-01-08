A small fire broke out on the roof of Trump Tower in New York on Monday, the Washington Post reported. The New York City fire department said that one firefighter was injured during operations to douse the blaze. One civilian has also suffered injuries.

The blaze broke out on the roof of the 58-story Midtown Manhattan skyscraper, where United States President Donald Trump keeps a residence.

“We were able to extinguish the fire without any problems within the building. Everything went according to plan,” Manhattan Borough Commander and Assistant Chief Roger Sakowich said.

Sakowich said the fire was accidental, caused due to faulty electrical wiring. He said that a smoke alarm was present in the building but not operational. The Manhattan borough commander added that there was no smoke or blaze inside the building.

We had 1 minor injury to a FF, and 1 minor injury to a civilian. Our units got up there quickly, we got water on the fire, which in 19 degrees creates more steam and smoke - #FDNY Manhattan Borough Commander, Asst. Chief Roger Sakowich regarding the Trump Tower fire this morning — FDNY (@FDNY) January 8, 2018

Donald Trump’s son Eric Trump praised the New York City fire department. “The fire department was here within minutes and did an incredible job,” he tweeted. “The men and women of the fire department are true heroes and deserve our most sincere thanks and praise!”