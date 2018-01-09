The Google on Tuesday celebrated the 96th birth anniversary of Indian-American biochemist Har Gobind Khorana with a Doodle. The Nobel Prize-winner is known for constructing the first synthetic gene. The Google Doodle honours him in 13 countries with an illustration of him and his work on deoxyribonucleic acid, or DNA.

Khorana won the Nobel Prize for Physiology or Medicine in 1968 along with Marshall W Nirenberg and Robert W Holley for their research that helped crack the genetic makeup of cells. He also won the National Medal of Science in the United States in 1966 and the Louisa Gross Horwitz Prize from the University of Columbia in 1968.

He was a professor at the University of British Columbia from 1952 to 1960, where he began his work on DNA research. Khorana was an alumnus of University of Punjab, University of Liverpool and University of Cambridge.