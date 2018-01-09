The Delhi Police on Monday cited orders from the National Green Tribunal to deny permission to Gujarat MLA Jignesh Mevani to hold a rally in New Delhi on Tuesday. Mevani and other organisers, however, said they would go ahead with the event.

Warning the Bharatiya Janata Party, Mevani wrote in verse on Twitter on Tuesday morning: “Pack your bags, BJP, your rule is about to end; You’ve committed too many atrocities, the public is about to go berserk.”

The Dalit leader, along with Assam peasant leader Akhil Gogoi, are scheduled to address the “Yuva Hunkaar Rally” after noon on Tuesday on Parliament Street. Authorities heightened security in the area ahead of the event.

“No permission granted so far by Delhi Police to hold proposed protest at Parliament Street in view of NGT orders,” the Delhi Police said in a post on Twitter late on Monday. “Organisers have been constantly advised to go to alternate site which they are reluctant to accept.”

In a reply to the tweet, advocate Prashant Bhushan pointed out that the NGT’s order against protests applied to the Jantar Mantar area of New Delhi, not Parliament Street. He said the Supreme Court had “always held the right to peaceful protest meetings [as] a fundamental right”.

“Any attempt by the police to stop the #YuvaRally tomorrow will be undemocratic and violation of fundamental rights,” Bhushan said.

Earlier on Monday, Mevani and other youth activists – former Jawaharlal Nehru University Students’ Union leaders Shehla Rashid and Mohit Kumar Pandey – alleged that the media had spread rumours that there was no permission to hold the rally.

The rally

The organisers said the rally will demand the release of Dalit rights activist and Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad and seek an end to atrocities against Dalits and minorities.

Azad is a key accused in the violence in Uttar Pradesh’s Saharanpur in May 2017, but was put in jail under the National Security Act, just a day after the court said the charges were politically motivated. Gogoi, an anti-corruption campaigner, is out on bail after the Gauhati High Court had quashed a detention order against him under the National Security Act.

Access to jobs and education and an end to the attacks on university campuses are their other demands.