Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Monday accused the government of dividing people on the basis of caste and religion, saying it was taking advantage of the anger of the jobless youth and turning it into hatred between communities, PTI reported.

“I am here to tell you what you mean to your country...to tell you there is a serious problem at home, and to tell you that you are part of the solution,” Gandhi told the Indian diaspora in Bahrain at an event hosted by the Global Organisation of People of Indian-Origin. “I am here to build a bridge between wherever you are in the world and home.”

The Congress leader assured the community of non-resident Indians that he would present a “shining new Congress party” before them in the next six months that people will believe in and trust. He said he was confident of a victory for his party in the 2019 general elections, noting that the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party had managed to scrape through in the recent Gujarat Assembly elections.

Gandhi put forward his vision for the country and said that his top three priorities would be to create jobs, improve the healthcare infrastructure and better the education system. He asked for the diaspora’s help to implement his vision. “Your talent, skills, tolerance and patriotism are what India needs today,” ANI quoted Gandhi as saying. “You have shown us how you have built the countries you have journeyed to.”

Earlier, the Congress president met Crown Prince of Bahrain Salman bin Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa and Sheikh Khalid bin Ahmed Al Khalifa, the country’s foreign minister.