North and South Korea on Tuesday began their first high-level talks in over two years to discuss Pyongyang’s participation in the 2018 Winter Olympics despite bilateral tensions, Reuters reported. The Winter Olympics are due in February in South Korea’s Pyeongchang County.

The two countries will also discuss ways to improve relations, said South Korea’s Unification Minister Cho Myoung-gyon, who is leading Seoul’s delegation. Both sides have sent five-member delegations for the talks.

The discussions began at 10 am at the border truce village of Panmunjom. The two Koreas had last held formal talks in December 2015, and bilateral relations have been tense since then.

Ri Son-gwon, the chairman of the North’s Committee for the Peaceful Reunification of the Fatherland, said the two countries would “engage in talks in a serious and sincere stance”, and that the dialogue would “go well”.

“We came to this meeting today with the thought of giving our brethren, who have high hopes for this dialogue, invaluable results as the first present of the year,” he was quoted as saying.

In his New Year’s address, North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un said he was willing to send a delegation to South Korea for the Winter Olympics. On January 3, South Korea proposed holding the high-level talks after North Korea reopened a communication channel with the South that it had closed down almost two years ago.