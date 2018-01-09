The Unique Identification Authority of India has restricted the access of all designated officials – about 5,000 – to the Aadhaar portal, The Economic Times reported on Tuesday. This follows a January 4 report by The Tribune, which alleged a breach of Aadhaar data, even as the authority called the article a case of “misreporting”.

“All the privileges given to designated officers for access have been immediately withdrawn,” an unidentified government official told The Economic Times, adding that the system will now allow access only with the biometrics of the indivudual whose details need to be verified. “It may inconvenience some people who wanted speedy access to their details, but the move is expected to prevent future breaches.”

On Monday, senior Delhi Police officials had told Scroll.in that they were investigating the involvement of insiders at the UIDAI after the alleged data breach.

Hours after The Tribune report was published, the UIDAI said only designated personnel and state government officials had access to the search facility to redress grievances to help residents. The Aadhaar authority said the reported case appeared to be an instance of misuse of this facility.

After the report, the UIDAI filed a complaint against Rachna Khaira, the reporter who wrote the story. The complaint also named the people Khaira contacted during the course of her reporting. The police, however, have not charged anyone in the First Information Report and, instead, named unknown people.