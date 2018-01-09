A crew member of Jet Airways, who was arrested in New Delhi on Sunday night for allegedly carrying United States dollars worth Rs 3.21 crore, will be produced at Delhi’s Patiala House Court on Tuesday, ANI reported.

The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence arrested the woman as she was travelling from Hong Kong. The airline said it would take action against its employee based on the investigation and inputs from law enforcement agencies, IANS reported.

Jet Airways' female crew member arrested for carrying US dollars worth Rs 3.21 crore from Hong-Kong, to be produced before Delhi's Patiala House Court. She was arrested by Directorate of Revenue Intelligence. — ANI (@ANI) January 9, 2018

The crew member had wrapped the undeclared cash in aluminium foil and kept it in her check-in baggage. “The woman and the alleged supplier of cash were intercepted inside the flight,” The Hindu quoted an unidentified official as saying. The police on Monday raided the home of the alleged cash supplier in Delhi’s Vivek Vihar locality.

The police are trying to find out whether the woman, who joined Jet Airways three months ago, had done this in the past, the daily quoted an unidentified officer as saying.