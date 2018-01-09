A court in Haryana’s Panchkula on Tuesday issued a warrant for the arrest of Dera Sacha Sauda Chairperson Vipassana Insan in connection with the violence that followed the conviction of the religious sect’s leader Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh in two rape cases in August 2017, The Tribune reported. The police said Insan has gone into hiding.

The Special Investigation Team of the Haryana Police, which is looking into the violence, had moved an application in a local court seeking her arrest, Panchkula Police Commissioner AS Chawla was quoted as saying. The Panchkula court accepted the plea.

The team had also raided two locations recently to arrest her, but failed to find her. The police are searching various places, including her hometown in Karnal, the Hindustan Times reported.

Investigators have “vital evidence” of her involvement in the violence, unidentified officials told The Tribune. She is said to have been present in the premises of the Panchkula court where Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh was convicted.

In October 2017, Insan had appeared before the Special Investigation Team and questioned in connection with the violence.