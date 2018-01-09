The Donald Trump-led United States administration has said it will not change its non-immigrant permit or H-1B visa policy, Hindustan Times reported. A change could have forced the deportation of thousands of foreign workers.

The statement by the US department follows reports that the Trump administration was considering imposing restrictions on providing extensions to H-1B visa holders.

“…US Citizenship and Immigration Services is not considering a regulatory change that would force H-1B visa holders to leave the United States by changing our interpretation of section 104(c) of AC-21, which provides for H-1B extensions beyond the 6 year limit,” said US Citizenship and Immigration Services Chief of Media Relations John Withington.

“Even if it were, such a change would not likely result in these H-1B visa holders having to leave the United States because employers could request extensions in one-year increments,” Withington added.

The Trump administration is considering several policy revisions to align with the president’s “Buy American, Hire American” order.

Indians account for the maximum number of H-1B visas-holders.