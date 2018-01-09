Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said that India does not intend to exploit any country’s resources and is not eyeing anyone’s territory, IANS reported.

His remark, made at the first person of Indian origin Parliamentarian Conference that is being held in New Delhi, comes in the wake of increasing tension with China along the border. As many as 120 parliamentarians of Indian origin from 23 countries are attending the summit.

India forms its relationships with other countries on the principle of humanity and not on profit motive, Modi said. “The 21st century is being considered the Asian century and India will be a major player in this with the growing stature of our country and you shall feel proud about our growth, hence inspiring us to work even harder,” the prime minister added.

The prime minister pointed out India’s contribution to humanitarian efforts across the world. “India is the top contributor to United Nations peacekeeping corps,” he said.

Modi talked about India’s efforts to help Nepal and Sri Lanka when natural disasters struck those countries, and the country’s swift response to water problems in the Maldives. “When crisis struck Yemen, we saved our 4,500 people as well as 2,000 others,” the prime minister said. “India’s humanity even in grave situations like these is a part of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam [the world is one family].”