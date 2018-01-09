After an advertisement for a fairness cream made by Ramdev’s Patanjali Ayurved called dark complexion a “skin ailment”, the yoga guru took to Twitter on Tuesday to clarify that the intended meaning of the ad was lost in translation.

The ad, published in December in the Deccan Chronicle, listed dark complexion as a skin ailment, along with “dry skin” and “wrinkles”, News18 reported.

After several social media users pointed out that the text was discriminatory, Ramdev responded on Tuesday saying that they had approved the words skin complications, or “thvacha ke vikar” in Hindi.

“By error, it got changed in translation/copy-writing (sic),” Ramdev said. “I always talked about maintaining natural beauty and never supported color discrimination.”

No Baba Ramdev... 'dark complexion' is NOT a skin ailment. Did Tarun Vijay write your ad? pic.twitter.com/laHsUVjFGL — Karthik (@beastoftraal) January 8, 2018