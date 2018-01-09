A transporter in Uttarakhand died on Tuesday, three days after he consumed poison because he had suffered losses after demonetisation, ANI reported.

Prakash Pandey, who lived in Haldwani, collapsed on Saturday at the Bharatiya Janata Party office in Dehradun, when state Agriculture Minister Subodh Uniyal was holding a public meeting. Pandey was taken to hospital in a critical condition.

According to Uniyal, Pandey had told him that he was unable to repay loans and had requested the prime minister and finance minister for waivers.

“While he was still recounting his story, he collapsed,” Uniyal had told PTI after the incident. “The party workers rushed him to the ICU of Doon Hospital in my car.”

Uniyal had said Pandey’s action “looks politically motivated”, The Indian Express reported.

Debt-ridden #Uttarakhand businessman Prakash Pandey who consumed poison at 'Janata Darbar' in Dehradun last week, passes away in a hospital — ANI (@ANI) January 9, 2018