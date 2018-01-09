Madrasas should be affiliated to the Central Board of Secondary Education or the Indian Certificate of Secondary Education, Shia Central Waqf Board Chairperson Waseem Rizwi told ANI.

Religious education should be made optional, Rizwi suggested, adding that his proposal would help make the “country even stronger”.

“I have written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Adityanath about the matter,” Rizwi told the news agency.

The Shia Central Waqf Board was set up by the government to oversee governance, administration and supervision of auqaf, a description on its website states.