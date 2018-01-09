Indian markets on Tuesday closed at a fresh all-time high, due to positive IT, capital goods, healthcare and metal stocks, and optimism about the upcoming Budget.

The Bombay Stock Exchange Sensex rose 90.40 points to finish at 34,443.19, while the National Stock Exchange Nifty gained 13.40 points to end at 10,637.

Coal India, Yes Bank, Wipro, ITC and Reliance Industries were the top gainers on both indices. The top losers on the Sensex were Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited, Bharti Airtel, Adani Ports, Hero Motocorp and Sun Pharmaceuticals. The biggest losers on the Nifty were Zee Entertainment, Eicher Motors, Hindalco, Bharti Infratel and Bharti Airtel.

All other major Asian markets with the exception of the Taiwan index (down 0.86 points) gained on Tuesday. Japan’s Nikkei 225 rose over 135 points, the Hong Kong Hang Seng nearly 112 points and the Shanghai index four points.

The Indian rupee lost 21 paise against the United States dollar and was trading at 63.71 at 4.19 pm.