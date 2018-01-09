A man was shot dead at point blank range near a mall in Kolkata’s Karaya area on Tuesday morning, The Indian Express reported. The police are on the lookout for the accused who fled the crime scene.

The shooting took place when Atikur Rehman was having an argument with his estranged business partner Sheikh Idrees outside his house. “Both are promoters; they were fighting over an under construction building in the area,” an unidentified police official told The Indian Express.

Idrees suddenly opened fire at Rehman and escaped. Rehman, who was injured on his stomach, was taken to the Seth Sukhlal Karnani Memorial Hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

Neighbours vandalised Idrees’ office in the area after the incident. They smashed the walls and set his documents on fire, NDTV reported.

A case has been registered, The Indian Express reported, adding that personnel from the homicide squad was investigating the case along with the Karaya Police.