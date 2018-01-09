A local court on Tuesday sent Kevin Bawa and Lisbon Lopez, the managers of the 1Above restaurant in Mumbai’s Kamala Mills compound, to judicial custody till January 22, ANI reported. A fire, which the Mumbai Police say began at the adjoining Mojo’s Bistro restaurant, spread to 1Above and killed 14 people on December 28.

On January 1, the Mumbai Police had arrested two managers of 1Above as they fled the restaurant on the night of the fire and did not help the customers.

The next day, the owners of 1Above wrote to to President Ram Nath Kovind, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and top Maharashtra Police officials claiming that the blaze began at Mojo’s Bistro. On Saturday, the police arrested one of the owners of Mojo’s Bistro, after the Mumbai fire department corroborated the claim made by the 1Above proprietors.

Meanwhile, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation commissioner Ajoy Mehta on Tuesday asked all restaurants in Mumbai to conduct fire safety audits in their premises, failing which the municipal body would initiate action against the establishments.