British Prime Minister Theresa May on Tuesday appointed two pro-Brexit Indian-origin MPs to ministerial positions. The prime minister named Goan-born Suella Fernandes a junior minister in the department in charge of leaving the European Union, Reuters reported. Fernandes is the head of the European Research Group – a faction of Conservative lawmakers who support Brexit.

May also appointed Rishi Sunak, the son-in-law of Infosys founder Narayana Murthy, to a ministerial position, The Guardian reported. He will serve as the parliamentary undersecretary of state at the Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government.

The United Kingdom prime minister also replaced Indian-born MP Alok Sharma, who was minister of state for housing, with Dominic Raab. Sharma will instead be the minister of state for the employment ministry.