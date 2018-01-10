At least 13 people died on Tuesday in Southern California after the heaviest rainstorm in nearly a year triggered floods and mudslides, inundating wealthy localities and blocking major roads. The disaster struck the same region that was affected by intense wildfires in December 2017.

Authorities asked thousands of residents in Santa Barbara County to evacuate. Sheriff Bill Brown said the scenes “looked like a World War I battlefield”. The mudslides toppled trees, destroyed cars and covered neighbourhoods with thick layers of mud. They also blocked a major highway along the Pacific Coast.

The disaster destroyed several houses and affected power lines, AP reported, quoting a county official. The mud was reported to be up to 1.5 meters deep in places.

Check out this mudslide blocking NB lanes of 101 between Carpenteria and Montecito. The highway is closed from Ventura to Santa Barbara. pic.twitter.com/idt5nmntbx — Leah Pezzetti (@leahpezzetti) January 9, 2018

Victim who was swept away in their vehicle was located by the crew of AirSquad6. Victim was hoisted and flown to awaiting ground personnel. pic.twitter.com/RvX743x0yi — VenturaCoAirUnit (@VCAirUnit) January 9, 2018

The mudslides were a direct result of the damage that the wildfires caused to the land, according to The New York Times. Officials said many of the deaths are believed to be in the coastal Montecito area that is home to a number of celebrities, CNN reported.

Emergency workers are trying to rescue stranded people using dogs and helicopters.

This in front of the @FSSantaBarbara above #butterflybeach. Debris from our neighborhood no doubt. pic.twitter.com/IMa3Iypb1s — Benjamin Hyatt (@caffeineben) January 9, 2018