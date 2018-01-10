A research scholar has allegedly gone missing from the Jawaharlal Nehru University campus, the Delhi Police said on Wednesday. Mukul Jain, who was pursuing his PhD from the Indira Gandhi National Open University had a co-guide at JNU’s School of Life Sciences, the Hindustan Times reported.

He was reportedly last seen on Monday, when he visited the JNU campus to use a laboratory. The footage from a closed circuit television camera shows the 29-year-old leaving the campus from gate number 4 around 12.30 pm, NDTV reported. He left his wallet and mobile phone at the laboratory, the police said.

Delhi: #JNU student Mukul Jain missing for past two days, police begin investigation — ANI (@ANI) January 10, 2018

“We have spoken to the family of the missing student but they have not been able to provide much information,” Deputy Commissioner of Police (South West) Milind Mahadeo Dumbere said.

The police, however, do not suspect any foul play. A police officer investigating the case claimed that Jain was allegedly upset over differences that had crept up between him and a woman he had recently befriended. “We have been told that he wanted to confront the woman but was unable to contact her when he was last seen on the campus and spoke to his friends,” the unidentified officer told the Hindustan Times.

Najeeb Ahmed case

In 2016, a JNU scholar, Najeeb Ahmed, had gone missing. On October 15, 2016, Ahmed was spotted getting into an autorickshaw on the campus, allegedly after a scuffle at his hostel with activists from the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad, the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh’s students’ wing.

The Central Bureau of Investigation is looking into the case. The Delhi High Court on December 21, 2017, asked the agency to submit its forensic report in the case as soon as possible. The court will hear the case next on February 27.