The Income Tax Department on Wednesday raided 130 stores and premises belonging to Kerala-based jewellery groups Joyalukkas and Manjali Jewellers, PTI reported. The raids were conducted to check for alleged tax evasion after demonetisation,the news agency quoted income tax officials as saying.

The department said raids were conducted at stores in Chennai, Hyderabad, Thrissur in Kerala, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Gujarat, Maharashtra, Delhi and West Bengal.

“We will be able to share more information later,” NDTV quoted a senior Income Tax officer as saying.