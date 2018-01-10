A Bar Council of India expert committee has issued notices to MPs and MLAs who are practicing lawyers, asking them why they should not be debarred, ANI reported on Wednesday. The notice follows a complaint filed by Bharatiya Janata Party leader Ashwini Upadhyay. The recipients have been asked to reply within a week.

“The decision to issue notices was taken so that if the BCI cancels their enrolments, they cannot claim that principle of natural justice was violated,” the panel’s chairperson advocate Manan Kumar Mishra told News18. The notice will be published in newspapers on Thursday. The expert committee also has top advocates BC Thakur, RG Shah and DP Dhal on board.

Kapil Sibal (pictured above), Abhishek Manu Singhvi, KTS Tulsi, P Chidambaram are among the over 500 MPs and MLAs under the council’s scanner, according to News18.

Upadhyay had claimed that the practicing lawyers had a conflict of interest in the matter. “The MPs who have the power of impeachment and can impeach a judge of the Supreme Court where they appear day in and day out; it could be possible that the judges concerned may not be able to discharge their duty without fear,” Upadhyay’s petition said.