The Calcutta High Court on Wednesday allowed the Bharatiya Janata Party to hold a bike rally after the West Bengal Police initially denied permission, ANI reported. The bench asked the state government to make adequate arrangements of police force, and said the rally must be conducted in an orderly manner.

Yuva Morcha, the BJP’s youth wing, has proposed to hold a week-long “Protirodh Sankalp Abhiyan” to mark the birth anniversary of Swami Vivekananda. The rally is scheduled from East Midnapore to Cooch Behar district in North Bengal covering a distance of 1,600 kilometres, India Today reported.

On January 5, however, the police denied permission to the BJP as it would collide with the Gangasagar Mela – when lakhs of devotees visit Sagar Island in South 24 Parganas district on occasion of Makar Sankranti. “Your proposed rally will cause disruption to the smooth movement of the pilgrims,” Additional Director General of Police (Law and Order) Anuj Sharma said, according to India Today.

The BJP had accused the Trinamool Congress government of indulging in vindictive politics, IANS reported.