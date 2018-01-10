The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations, or CISCE board, on Wednesday announced the schedule for the Class 10 and Class 12 exams.

The Indian Certificate of Secondary Education exams for Class 10 will begin on February 26 and get over on March 28. The Indian School Certificate exams for Class 12 will commence on February 7 and end on April 2.

However, the CISCE said that the timetable was subject to change depending on the Assembly election dates.

The CISCE also said that the minimum marks required to pass the Class 10 exam would change from 35% to 33% from this year. The minimum marks need to pass the Class 12 exam would now be 35% instead of 40, the board added. In November, the CISCE had said that these changes would come into effect only in 2019.

The Central Board of Secondary Education Class 10 and Class 12 board exams will begin from March 5, the board announced on Wednesday. While Class 10 students will have their final exam on April 4, Class 12 students will have their last exam on April 12.