United States President Donald Trump on Wednesday said the country could rejoin the 2015 Paris climate accord if it were treated more fairly, the BBC reported.

“We could conceivably go back in...I feel very strongly about the environment,” the president said during a joint news conference with Norway’s Prime Minister Erna Solberg. He added that it “was a bad deal for the US”, but he had no problem with the accord itself.

The Trump administration officially notified the United Nations on August 4, 2017, about its decision to withdraw from the Paris climate agreement. A month later, it disbanded a 15-member federal advisory panel on climate change.

In December 2015, 195 countries had come together and signed the Paris accord, which seeks to prevent global temperatures from rising below 2 degrees Celsius, to prevent extremities like higher sea levels, changes in weather patterns, food and water crises and other adverse effects.