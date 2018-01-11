The Union Public Service Commission announced the results of its 2017 Civil Services (Main) examination on Wednesday. The exam was conducted between October 28 and November 3 last year.

Lakhs of candidates write the civil services exams every year for posts in the Indian Administrative Service, Indian Foreign Service and the Indian Police Service, among others. Candidates are recruited in three stages – a preliminary exam, a mains exam and finally, an interview.

The UPSC’s announcement only listed the roll numbers of the candidates and did not mention how many were selected for the interviews, which are likely to begin on February 19 in New Delhi.

To access the results, go to www.upsc.gov.in/exams-related-info/written-result.