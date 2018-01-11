The Hyderabad Police on Wednesday arrested a man and charged him with murder for allegedly stabbing his colleague to death at her house in the Kukatpally neighbourhood on Tuesday night, The New Indian Express reported.

“For the past six months, the woman’s colleague Ananthappa alias Ananth has been harassing her with a marriage proposal and stalking her,” Assistant Commissioner of Police K Bhujanga Rao said. “Ten days ago, he intercepted her on the way home and threatened to kill her.”

The 24-year-old woman, Bonu Janaki, panicked and told her roommate and her colleagues about the threat but was believed to be too scared to approach the police or the store management.

On Tuesday night, when Janaki was alone at her house, Ananth allegedly walked in claiming he wanted to talk to her, stabbed her twice on the left side of her abdomen and fled. When her roommate Roopa returned from work around 9.30 pm, she found Janaki lying in a pool of blood, the police said. When she was taken to hospital, doctors declared her dead on arrival.

“Based on Roopa’s complaint, a case has been registered,” the daily quoted a senior police officer as saying. “An investigation is on, and he will be produced in the court on Thursday.”

This is the second such incident in Hyderabad in a month. In December 2017, a man had set his 25-year-old colleague on fire in Telangana after allegedly stalking her for months.