A Panchkula court on Thursday deferred framing charges against Honeypreet Insan, the adopted daughter of Dera Sacha Sauda chief Ram Rahim, and 14 others to February 21 in a case connected with the violence that broke out in August after Ram Rahim was convicted of rape.

Currently, Honeypreet is in judicial remand at the Ambala Central Jail.

In November, a Haryana Police Special Investigation Team had filed a chargesheet against Honeypreet and the 14 accused. The team had accused Honeypreet of playing a major role before and during the riots that followed the verdict against Singh in two rape cases. The Haryana Police were criticised for inefficiency after nearly 40 people died and over 250 were injured in the violence.

Honeypreet and 11 others were charged with sedition, criminal conspiracy and other crimes under the Indian Penal Code. Three others were charged with sheltering her while she was absconding. Honeypreet Insan and her accomplice Sukhdeep Kaur had been missing for over a month after the incident, and were arrested in Punjab on October 3.

According to the chargesheet, nearly 30 members of the Dera Sacha Sauda, including its spokesperson Aditya Insan and chairperson Vipassana Insan have not yet been arrested, Hindustan Times reported.