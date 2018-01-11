Indian indices hit a fresh all-time high on Thursday ahead of the announcement of several corporate results for the third quarter of 2017-’18. The BSE Sensex rose 70.42 points to close at 34,503.49. The NSE Nifty surged 19 points to finish at 10,651.20.

The top gainer on both the Sensex and Nifty was Infosys, which will release its earnings report on Friday. Other major gainers on the BSE on Thursday were Bharti Airtel, Kotak Mahindra, HDFC and Asian Paints.

The stocks, which rose the most on the NSE, apart from Infosys, were Indiabulls Housing Finance, Tech Mahindra, Bharti Airtel and Kotak Mahindra. IndusInd Bank, Wipro, ICICI Bank, Axis Bank and Hero Motocorp were the biggest losers on both indices.

Other major Asian markets had a mixed day. The Hong Kong Hang Seng rose over 46 points, and the Shanghai SE Composite Index finished almost flat at three points up. However, Japan’s Nikkei 225 fell by over 77 points, and The Taiwan index by over 21 points.

The rupee declined six paise against the United States dollar to 63.64 at 4.33 pm.