Retired Justice Shiv Narayan Dhingra will head the three-member Special Investigation Team that will re-investigate 186 cases related to the 1984 anti-Sikh riots, reported ANI on Thursday. The other two members of the committee are retired Indian Administrative Service officer Rajdeep Singh and Indian Police Service officer Avishek Dullar.

The committee, set up by the Supreme Court on Wednesday, will file its interim report within two months. It will investigate 186 cases that have not yet been examined by the Centre-appointed Special Investigation Team so far. The Supreme Court will hear the matter again on March 19.

The riots broke out on November 1, 1984, after Prime Minister Indira Gandhi was assassinated by her Sikh bodyguards. At least 2,433 people died in Delhi alone.

In August 2017, the Supreme Court appointed a panel of two retired judges to check if the decision of the Special Investigation Team formed by the Centre in 2015 to close hundreds of cases was correct.

In March 2017, the Supreme Court had directed the Centre to give it records of the 199 cases that were closed. The investigation team had said there was allegedly no trace of a victim or witness in most of those cases.