Information technology giant Tata Consultancy Services on Thursday said that its net profit for the third quarter of the 2017-’18 financial year increased 1.3% quarter-on-quarter. In an exchange filing, the company said its net profit rose from Rs 6,446 crore in the second quarter to Rs 6,531 crore in the third quarter.

However, the net profit for the October-December 2017 quarter declined by 3.6% compared to that in the October-December 2016 quarter when the company had made a profit of Rs 6,778 crore.

The company’s total revenue rose from Rs 30,541 crore for the July-September 2017 quarter to Rs 30,904 crore for the October-December 2017 quarter, a growth of 1%.

Tata Consultancy Services also released its consolidated earnings report for the nine months of the 2017-’18 financial year.