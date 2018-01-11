A Class 3 student, who had purportedly claimed that his teacher was harassing him, died at the JD Shastri Public School in Ghaziabad’s Loni town, IANS reported on Thursday. The child’s family was told that he was taken to the hospital only after the father had arrived to pick up his son on Wednesday, the parents alleged.

The police are awaiting the autopsy report. “We will initiate legal action accordingly,” Assistant Superintendent of Police Anoop Singh said.

The boy’s family claimed they had not acted on the boy’s complaints that he was being harassed at school. “We ignored it,” the news agency quoted his mother as saying.

The doctors at the Guru Teg Bahadur Hospital said he was brought dead, the student’s mother said.