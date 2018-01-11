The Mumbai Police have denied that armed men disrupted actor Salman Khan’s shoot on Wednesday, and that he had to be escorted to safety, the Hindustan Times reported on Thursday.

“We have not received any complaint about it. Nothing like that has happened,” Vinay Rathod, deputy commissioner of police (Zone 12) said. Khan’s manager Jordy Patel also denied the reports.

Earlier on Thursday, Mumbai Mirror had reported that Khan was shooting for Race 3 when several police personnel interrupted it. The police said several armed men had entered the premises where the shoot was being held, and escorted Khan to his residence in Bandra.

Khan’s appearance in a court in Rajasthan’s Jodhpur city on January 4 had led to death threats from Lawrence Bishnoi, a gangster. “Salman Khan will be killed here, in Jodhpur,” Bishnoi had told reporters on January 5. “Then he will come to know about our real identity. Now, if police want me to commit some major crime, I shall kill Salman Khan.”

The gangster’s threat relates to the 1998 black buck poaching case in which Khan is accused. Bishnoi belongs to a community which worships black bucks, Mumbai Mirror reported.

However, the actor’s father Salim Khan confirmed reports of the threat on the sets of Race 3, The Indian Express reported. “While I don’t know the exact details about when he left the sets, I do know that there were some threats,” he said. “But Salman has a good team of security personnel. This is not the first time that he is getting such threats. In this industry, people keep getting such threats a lot.”

Asked if the Khan family planned to take legal action against Bishnoi, Salim Khan said, “The only action we are taking is to make sure that Salman is safe. He is going for the shoots normally as of now”.