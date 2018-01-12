The Ministry of External Affairs is considering a proposal to issue new passports without the last page that contains the residential address of the holder, the Hindustan Times reported. This means the passport may not serve as an address proof in the near future.

The Passport Office and Immigration Department will still store the addresses in their systems.

“The decision to keep the last page of the passport blank was made to protect the citizens’ details,” Surendera Kumar, the undersecretary of policy and legal matters at the Consular, Passport and Visa Division of the ministry, told the newspaper. Kumar said the change may reflect in the “next series” of passports issued.

An official from the Regional Passport Office in Pune, JD Vaishampayan, said “some changes may happen soon”.

The ministry is also considering changing the colour of the passports for quicker processing, the Hindustan Times report said.

Passports are issued in three colours – government officers and people who travel to other countries for the Centre carry white passports, diplomats carry red ones and all others carry blue ones. The regular blue passports also have two categories – the first where emigration checks are required and the second where they are not.

The ministry is considering making the passports of those in the emigration check category orange.

The changes will not affect people holding the old passports, which will continue to remain valid till they expire.