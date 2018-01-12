At least two security officials sustained injuries after a group of people attacked Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar’s convoy in Buxar’s Nandar village on Friday, ANI reported.

The attackers allegedly threw stones but the chief minister was rescued safely. According to NDTV, residents of Nandan village wanted Kumar to visit the Dalit basti.

Convoy of Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar attacked, pelted with stones during a 'samiksha yatra' in Buxar's Nandan. CM rescued safely, security persons injured — ANI (@ANI) January 12, 2018

The chief minister has been touring the state since December 12, 2017, to monitor the government’s development schemes. Rashtriya Janata Dal chief Lalu Prasad Yadav had criticised Kumar’s tour, and described it as a scam that was misusing crores of the exchequer’s money, News18 reported.