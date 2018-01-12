JNU students protest after management makes 75% attendance compulsory to write semester exams
They said there will be no classes on Monday.
Students of Delhi’s Jawaharlal Nehru University on Thursday staged protests after the institute said students of all programmes will need to have at least 75% attendance to write their end semester exams, ANI reported. They have called for a strike on Monday, January 15.
The university management had issued a circular in December 2017, saying it was planning to make attendance for all courses compulsory and was forming a panel to frame the guidelines. Students and teachers had then called it an “unnecessary and arbitrary” move.
Earlier this week, the management issued another circular: “For all part-time programmes, BA, MA, MSc, MTech, MPH, PG Diploma, and MPhil, and PhD course/work, a minimum of 75% attendance in a course is mandatory for appearing in end semester examination of that course”, the Hindustan Times reported.
The university said teachers will submit the attendance sheet every day to the office, and each centre will put up a notice with the monthly attendance at the end of the month.