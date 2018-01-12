Students of Delhi’s Jawaharlal Nehru University on Thursday staged protests after the institute said students of all programmes will need to have at least 75% attendance to write their end semester exams, ANI reported. They have called for a strike on Monday, January 15.

Students in Jawaharlal Nehru University call strike against attendance system where 75% attendance was made compulsory for all part-time, BA, MA, M.Sc, M. Tech, MPH, PG Diploma and M.Phil students. No classes on Monday, 15th January 2018. pic.twitter.com/CRrkWPVk1l — ANI (@ANI) January 12, 2018

The university management had issued a circular in December 2017, saying it was planning to make attendance for all courses compulsory and was forming a panel to frame the guidelines. Students and teachers had then called it an “unnecessary and arbitrary” move.

Earlier this week, the management issued another circular: “For all part-time programmes, BA, MA, MSc, MTech, MPH, PG Diploma, and MPhil, and PhD course/work, a minimum of 75% attendance in a course is mandatory for appearing in end semester examination of that course”, the Hindustan Times reported.

The university said teachers will submit the attendance sheet every day to the office, and each centre will put up a notice with the monthly attendance at the end of the month.