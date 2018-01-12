Information technology major Infosys on Friday reported a net profit of Rs 5,129 crore for the October-December 2017 quarter, 37.6% higher than its July-September 2017 quarter. The company’s net profit also rose 38.3% in the third quarter of 2017-’18 compared to that in the third quarter of 2016-’17.

The company reported a total revenue of Rs 17,794 crore for the October-December 2017 quarter, up by 1% from the Rs 17,567-crore revenue in the previous quarter.

The Infosys exchange filing said that its revenues in the third quarter increased by 8% in terms of the United States dollar. The operating margin, which is the ratio of earnings before payment of interest and tax to net sales, increased to 24.3% in the third quarter from 24.2% in the second quarter of the 2017-’18 financial year.

The company said that its attrition rate, which is the ratio of individuals who left the company to those who joined it, declined to 15.8% in the third quarter from 17.2% in the second.