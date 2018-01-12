India’s industrial production rose 8.4% in November 2017 compared to that in November 2016, data released by the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation showed on Friday. Industrial output had grown by just 2.2% in October 2017.

IIP is an indicator that measures the industrial output from the mining, manufacturing, electric and gas sectors of the economy. The index of industrial production for November 2017 stood at 125.6.

Industrial output also increased by 3.2% in the April-November 2017 period compared to the corresponding period in 2016, the data released on Friday showed.

The manufacturing sector grew by 10.9% in November 2017. As many as 15 out of 23 industry groups in the manufacturing sector showed positive growth in November 2017 as compared to the corresponding period in 2016.

The industry group “Manufacture of pharmaceuticals, medicinal chemical and botanical products” grew the most at 39.5%. “Other manufacturing” was the group where growth declined the most – by 15.9%.

The mining sector grew at just 1.1% in November 2017, and the electricity sector at 3.9%. However, these figures are higher than the corresponding figures for October.