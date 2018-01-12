The Centre will collaborate with the Delhi government, the New Delhi Municipal Council, the Central Pollution Control Board and other agencies on a two-week clean air campaign for the city. The campaign will start on February 10.

“The campaign seeks to sensitise ground-level functionaries and general public to enforce the habit of environmental protection,” Union Minister for Environment, Forest and Climate Change Dr Harsh Vardhan said.

The minister’s statement came on Friday after a meeting that was held to discuss ways to counter air pollution in the city. A team of 70 officers, led jointly by one officer each from the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change and from the state government of Delhi, will oversee the campaign. These officers will be assisted by personnel from the Central Pollution Control Board, the Delhi Pollution Control Board and respective municipal corporations.

The campaign officials will encourage resident welfare associations, shopkeeper associations and others to participate in the campaign to lower pollution levels. Check lists, to ensure a focused process, will be given to the team. The campaign will prioritise dust mitigation, solid waste management and prevention of garbage burning.