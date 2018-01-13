The Enforcement Directorate on Saturday raided the premises of Karti Chidambaram, P Chidambaram’s son, in connection with an INX Media money laundering case. The investigation agency has summoned Karti Chidambaram on January 16 in connection with the case, after he skipped an earlier summons, The Indian Express reported.

The case pertains to alleged irregularities in the Foreign Investment Promotion Board approvals INX Media obtained in 2007 to receive funds worth Rs 305 crore from abroad.

In July 2016, the Central Bureau of Investigation, which is handling the inquiry, had issued a lookout notice against Karti Chidambaram, preventing him from travelling abroad without the investigating agency’s permission. He was allowed to travel abroad in November.