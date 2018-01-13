Rashtriya Janata Dal chief Lalu Prasad Yadav on Friday moved the Jharkhand High Court in appeal against his conviction in a fodder scam case and also sought bail, PTI reported.

Yadav’s advocate Chittaranjan Sinha said the court is likely to hear his petitions on January 19.

On January 6, a special court of the Central Bureau of Investigation sentenced the former Bihar chief minister to three years and six months in jail in the case.

This is the second in the six fodder scam cases and is related to the alleged fraudulent withdrawal of Rs 84.5 lakh from the Deoghar district treasury between 1994 and 1996, when Yadav was Bihar’s chief minister. The scam – exposed in 1996 – involved around Rs 1,000 crore being embezzled from the state exchequer for the purchase of fictitious medicines and fodder for cattle between 1990 and 1997.

Yadav had spent 87 days in jail in 2013 after being convicted in an earlier case in the scam before the Supreme Court granted him bail. The CBI court is expected to pronounce its judgment in another of the six fodder scam cases on January 24.