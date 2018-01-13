Eight people were killed and ten were injured when the Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation bus they were travelling in fell into a pond in the state’s Hassan district at 3.30 am on Saturday, The Times of India reported. There were 43 passengers on the bus when the incident occurred at Karekere.

Officials are trying to determine how the driver of the Volvo bus, which was travelling from Bengaluru to the town of Dharmasthala in Dakshina Kannada district, lost control of the vehicle, The Times of India reported. Five people died on the spot, and three people succumbed to their wounds later in the hospital.

State Transport Minister HM Revanna announced an ex-gratia payment of Rs 3 lakh for the kin of those who lost their lives in the accident, the Deccan Herald reported.