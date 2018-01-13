Three girls were killed in a fire in Rajkot’s Pransla village on Friday. Rajkot (Rural) Superintendent of Police Antrip Sood said nearly 15 people were injured and were being treated for burns in a nearby hospital, NDTV reported.

The blaze erupted at the Rashtra Katha Shibir ashram of religious leader Dharmabandhu, who has been organising the annual camp for children from across the country for two decades. The incident took place on the last day of the 10-day event.

Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani ordered an investigation into the fire and directed Rajkot District Collector Vikrant Pandey to submit a report to the government. He has also announced compensation of Rs 4 lakh each to the families of the victims, The Hindu reported.

“The fire first started in a tent where girls were staying,” the Rajkot district collector said, adding that a short-circuit may have triggered the blaze.

Rupani attended the event this year along with Union Home Affairs Minister Rajnath Singh, according to NDTV.